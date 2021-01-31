 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.7. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Frostbite, hypothermia: How to stay safe in extreme cold weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News