 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.22. 26 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Significant ice accumulation to slick surfaces in Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News