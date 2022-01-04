Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 13 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.