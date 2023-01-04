Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Madison, WI
