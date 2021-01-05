 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30.3. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

