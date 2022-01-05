It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
- Updated
Winter storms on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day with bring ice and snow to southern Wisconsin. Up to nine inches is possible.
- Updated
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southern and central Wisconsin and a winter storm warning for far northern Wisconsin on Wednesday.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. Today's forecasted low tempe…
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
- Updated
Up to 8 inches of snow could fall in far southeastern Wisconsin, and much less to the north and west Saturday into early Sunday, forecasters said, while stressing that the storm track was far from certain this far in advance.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. We'll see a low temper…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 5…