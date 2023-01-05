Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.