Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 24.13. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.