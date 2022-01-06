It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. Today's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
- Updated
Winter storms on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day with bring ice and snow to southern Wisconsin. Up to nine inches is possible.
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
- Updated
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southern and central Wisconsin and a winter storm warning for far northern Wisconsin on Wednesday.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 13 degrees is today's…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 12-degree low is forecasted. The Madison a…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.