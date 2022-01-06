Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. Today's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.