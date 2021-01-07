It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25.93. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until THU 10:00 AM CST. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI
Foggy and warm (for winter) Monday for southern Wisconsin, but polar vortex may bring bitter cold later in January
"Many of the chips are beginning to line up to suggest we will see a shift of the polar vortex and an arctic invasion across the central and eastern U.S. and Canada toward the end of the month," AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
As many learned during the brutal cold of late January two years ago, a weakening of the polar vortex is bad news for Wisconsin, and meteorologists have been seeing signs of that pointing toward cold outbreaks starting during the third week of January, AccuWeather said.
