Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25.93. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until THU 10:00 AM CST. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

