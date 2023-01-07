 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

