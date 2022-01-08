Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 7 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Jan. 8, 2022 in Madison, WI
