Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Madison, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Monday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

