The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Monday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will be around today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Track the activity across the state and find out who will see the most in our latest forecast.
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
This evening in Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. …
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy r…
Lots of light to moderate snow across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end in our weather update.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
This evening in Madison: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Madison Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. …
Catching a break from the snow today, but another round looks to work over us this weekend. Find out when the chance begins, how long it will last, and how much snow is expected to fall here.
This evening's outlook for Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Madison people should be prepared for tem…