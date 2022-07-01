Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.