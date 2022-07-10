 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

