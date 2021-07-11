 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

