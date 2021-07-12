Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.