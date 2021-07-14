Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
