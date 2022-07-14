Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.