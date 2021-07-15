Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Madison, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
