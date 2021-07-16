 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Madison. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

