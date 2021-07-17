Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.