Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast.