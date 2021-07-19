Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There remains a high degree of uncertainty in the timing, track, and how many rounds of storms may impact southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
Tornadoes, large hail, flooding possible as 2 rounds of storms expected for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday
- Updated
The two rounds of storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and night, but the development of the second round will depend on how fast the first round clears out, forecasters say.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a 68…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Madison. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will s…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
- Updated
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Models are suggesti…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
After a stormy Wednesday and overnight, a gloomy Thursday will give way to a beautiful stretch of weather for southern Wisconsin, with plenty …
This evening's outlook for Madison: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 m…