Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2022 in Madison, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.