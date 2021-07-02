It will be a warm day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Madison, WI
