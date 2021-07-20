The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tornadoes, large hail, flooding possible as 2 rounds of storms expected for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday
- Updated
The two rounds of storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and night, but the development of the second round will depend on how fast the first round clears out, forecasters say.
- Updated
There remains a high degree of uncertainty in the timing, track, and how many rounds of storms may impact southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a 68…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Madison. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will s…
- Updated
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
- Updated
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Models are suggesti…