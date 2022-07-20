 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Madison, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

