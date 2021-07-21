 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

