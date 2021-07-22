Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The entirety of Wisconsin is under an air-quality advisory because of smoke drifting down from wildfires in Canada.
- Updated
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
Tornadoes, large hail, flooding possible as 2 rounds of storms expected for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday
- Updated
The two rounds of storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and night, but the development of the second round will depend on how fast the first round clears out, forecasters say.
- Updated
There remains a high degree of uncertainty in the timing, track, and how many rounds of storms may impact southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Madison. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will s…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
Heat will be building into the weekend for southern Wisconsin, with some chances for much-needed thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. I…