Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 97. 70 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2022 in Madison, WI
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast today and tonight in Wisconsin, rain will be much more widespread Saturday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. Full details here.
The severe weather threat has gone away, but rain chances will persist Wednesday and Thursday. See when and where rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
Many will stay dry across the state Thursday, but showers and storms look more likely for Friday. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area in our updated forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
