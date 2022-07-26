Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.