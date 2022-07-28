The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.
Watch now: Isolated activity Friday, but rain likely and severe storms possible across Wisconsin Saturday
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast today and tonight in Wisconsin, rain will be much more widespread Saturday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. Full details here.
Watch now: Isolated showers and storms across Wisconsin Wednesday, better chance tonight with a cold front
Small rain chances during the day today in Wisconsin, but the good opportunity will occur tonight as a cold front moves across the state. Track the rain and temperatures in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Many will stay dry across the state Thursday, but showers and storms look more likely for Friday. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area in our updated forecast.