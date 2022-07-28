Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.