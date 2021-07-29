The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 12:22 AM CDT until THU 1:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
The Madison area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The Madison area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though lucki…
The obscuring factor was a combination of high cirrus clouds and smoke from the western wildfires.
Southern Wisconsin will enjoy highs in the 80s to around 90 into early next week, with slight chances for thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Tornadoes, large hail, flooding possible as 2 rounds of storms expected for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday
- Updated
The two rounds of storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and night, but the development of the second round will depend on how fast the first round clears out, forecasters say.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. How…
A hot stretch is on the way ahead for southern Wisconsin, with highs cracking 90 over the weekend, but only slight chances for needed thunders…