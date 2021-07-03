Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
It will be a warm day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. T…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is foreca…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
- Updated
After pleasant highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday, highs will jump to the upper 80s and low 90s for the weekend for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 d…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
- Updated
Most of drought-stricken southern Wisconsin should receive at least a half-inch of rain and some areas could see 2 inches or more by the end of the weekend, according to forecasters.