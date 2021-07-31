 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Madison, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

