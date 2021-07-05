The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2021 in Madison, WI
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
After pleasant highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday, highs will jump to the upper 80s and low 90s for the weekend for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The primary threat will be winds gusting to 60 mph, with a lower threat for large hail, while heavy rain may cause localized flooding, according to forecasters.