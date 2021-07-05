 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News