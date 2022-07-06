Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
