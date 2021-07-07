Madison will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI
