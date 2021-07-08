Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Madison, WI
