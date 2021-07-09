 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

