Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

