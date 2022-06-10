The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Madison, WI
