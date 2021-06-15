 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2021 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

