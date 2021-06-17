Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Severe storms Thursday for southern Wisconsin could ease drought and high fire danger, but also cause damage
The main threat will be winds to 60 mph, with a secondary threat for large hail, as well as localized flooding from the storms projected to move through southern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon through early Friday, according to forecasters.
As heat continues, later Friday into Saturday only chance during next week to break southern Wisconsin’s June drought
Southern Wisconsin’s hot and dry June will continue for the next week, with Friday night into Saturday the only chance for much-needed rain du…
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people die in the U.S. from heat exposure each year, according to the National Weather Service.
Q: Is hot first part of June a sign of things to come?
As drought conditions intensify for southern Wisconsin, few chances for showers, storms over next week
With southwest and south-central Wisconsin in a moderate drought and southeast Wisconsin in a severe drought, the next week should be mostly dry, according to forecasters.
