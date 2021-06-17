Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.