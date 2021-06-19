 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News