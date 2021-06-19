Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
