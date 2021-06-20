Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Madison, WI

It will be a warm day in Madison. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
