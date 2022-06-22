Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The bodies of two men who went into a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Milwaukee to try to save a 10-year-old boy have been recovered, officials said Thursday.
Heat will peak in the northwestern part of the state today, but will get worse for much of southern Wisconsin Tuesday. As a cold front moves in, a few severe storms can't be ruled out Tuesday evening.
Watch now: Extreme heat across southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday with a small chance of severe storms
Feels like temps in the triple digits will be common across the southeastern half of Wisconsin today. A cold front arriving in the late afternoon and evening could generate a couple severe storms.
Atmospheric rivers are relatively narrow regions in the atmosphere — typically 250 to 375 miles wide and well over 1,000 miles long.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Crews search river for 2 men missing after trying to save boy swept away in Milwaukee drainage ditch
Recovery crews searched Wednesday for two men who were swept away by fast-moving water in a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Milwaukee after jumping in to try to save a 10-year-old boy.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It…
The two adults were still missing after they were swept away in the drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and South, authorities said.