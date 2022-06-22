Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Madison, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.