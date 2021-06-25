Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.