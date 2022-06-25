Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Madison. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Madison, WI
